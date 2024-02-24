Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Dana Stock Performance

Dana stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

