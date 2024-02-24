Masonite International’s (DOOR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOOR

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Masonite International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.