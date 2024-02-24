Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,811,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

