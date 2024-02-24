Mizuho Cuts Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ESI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 782,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,217,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Element Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

