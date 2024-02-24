First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $59.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.56.

FR opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

