LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $72.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 116,921 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in LivaNova by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 202,782 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 127,036 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

