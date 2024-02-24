Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

