Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

