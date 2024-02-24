Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.88.

NYSE:VNT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

