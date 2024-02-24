Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $65.40

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $60.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.