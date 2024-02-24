AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $101.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 198.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

