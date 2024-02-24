Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $65.40

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NYSE SKX opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

