DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $135.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $125.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

