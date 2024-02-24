Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.89.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $139.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.