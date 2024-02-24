ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

PRPH stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.32. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 2,166.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

