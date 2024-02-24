CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.