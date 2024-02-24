Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $385.00 at Truist Financial

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $330.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average is $275.91.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

