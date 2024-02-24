Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $337.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $363.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

