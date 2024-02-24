Mizuho Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $350.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

