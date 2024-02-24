Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) to Neutral

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $265.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $290.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.91.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

