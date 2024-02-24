Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

WERN stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

