Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183 ($2.30).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.