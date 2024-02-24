Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183 ($2.30).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 166 ($2.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 171.11. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.05 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,844.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

