Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,375,688 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $9,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $7,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.30. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

