Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $62.50

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $57.70 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

