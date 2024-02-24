Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLF. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

CLF opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,486 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 208,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 153,655 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

