StockNews.com Downgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.10.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after acquiring an additional 207,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

