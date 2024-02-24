Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
