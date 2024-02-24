Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.