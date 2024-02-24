AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,950.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,757.12 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,855.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,679.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,603.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.