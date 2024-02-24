Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $159.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $164.31 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

