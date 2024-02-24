Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $159.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.07.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
UHS opened at $164.31 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $166.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
