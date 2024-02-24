DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DraftKings by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,590,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

