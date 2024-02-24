Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Citigroup

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NYSE WK opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Workiva has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

