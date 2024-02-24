Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $22.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

