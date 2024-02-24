HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $811.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $34,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

