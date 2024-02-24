Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.33.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.