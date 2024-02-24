Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Trading Up 8.0 %

Morningstar stock opened at $298.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 181.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.34. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $301.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,910 shares of company stock worth $13,870,351 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

