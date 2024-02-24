NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $334.00 at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $283.00 to $334.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NICE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

