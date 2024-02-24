Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $170.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.92.

NYSE GPN opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

