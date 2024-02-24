CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.93.

CF stock opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,252,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,611,000 after purchasing an additional 233,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

