BMO Capital Markets Raises Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $19.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TROX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -24.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 42.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 361,727 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 85.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 343,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tronox by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 371.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

