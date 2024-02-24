Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $300.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.62.

NYSE:VMC opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,308,000 after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

