Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $387.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $381.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $428.58.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $364.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

