Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $5.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after buying an additional 448,118 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.