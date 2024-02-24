Portland General Electric’s (POR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 361,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169,230 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

