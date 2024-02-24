Truist Financial Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $460.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $435.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $406.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.17. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $407.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,447. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,899,000 after buying an additional 634,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

