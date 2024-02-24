Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE NOG opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

