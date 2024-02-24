Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. BNP Paribas lowered Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

