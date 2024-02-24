Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $341.67

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $410.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.35. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $414.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

