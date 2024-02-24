Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $45.35

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

