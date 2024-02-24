Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $41.50

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $534,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,850.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.