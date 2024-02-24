Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,950,000.00 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TNGX. B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

